Saint Louis County, MO

Man found dead in hotel room in north St. Louis County

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room in north St. Louis County.

Officers were called to the Budget Inn in the 1400 block of Dunn Road around 2:20 p.m. and found the deceased man in a hotel room. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed his death was a homicide.

The investigation is still active, and authorities have not released any further details.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-899-371-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

