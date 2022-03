A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a young man convicted of murdering both of his parents to life in prison without any opportunity for extended supervision. A jury convicted Chandler Halderson, who just turned 24 a few days before the Thursday sentencing hearing, on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of providing false information regarding a kidnapped or missing person, two counts of mutilating a corpse, and two counts of hiding a corpse. That’s one count on each charge for each victim.

