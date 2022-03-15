ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners GM Dipoto adds to two former all-stars

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners made a trade to acquire outfielder...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Angels sign ex-Yankees catcher

Austin Romine’s prayer has been answered by the Los Angeles Angels. The Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports “Apparently the #Angels have invited veteran C Austin Romine to camp. He has a locker.”. MLB Trade Rumors reports Romine received a “minor league deal with an invite to...
MLB
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Star Officially Announces Retirement

A Los Angeles Rams star officially announced his retirement from football on Tuesday morning. Andrew Whitworth, 40, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro-Bowler and now Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to make the announcement. “My chapter may have closed on the field, but my story...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Jerry Dipoto
FanSided

Former Cubs OF Kyle Schwarber has a new MLB team again

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash on Wednesday morning. They added Seiya Suzuki out of Japan to come to North America and try and continue being elite at the MLB level. Unfortunately, it came less than 12 hours after Anthony Rizzo signed with the Yankees and right before the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber.
MLB
NBC Sports

Here is the Phillies' 2022 spring training TV schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Gm
NJ.com

Who’s on 1st for the Yankees? Aaron Boone’s surprise answer

TAMPA — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t hesitate even for a split second Monday afternoon when he was asked who his starting first baseman is. “Luke Voit,” Boone declared after the Yankees’ first spring training workout. And what about DJ LeMahieu, who was first on the...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Latest on Yankees, Freddie Freeman free agency

TAMPA — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s phone buzzed during his first press conference of spring training. It was almost at the exact time news broke that the A’s and Braves had completed a blockbuster deal, sending first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for a package of prospects and ending free agent Freddie Freeman’s time in Georgia.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
Salina Post

Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor, cash

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Dipoto: Focus is SP via trade; whether M’s may add another bat

The Mariners made a major trade this week by acquiring All-Star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds to lengthen and boost the lineup. Comments by general manager Jerry Dipoto shortly after the deal made some fans uneasy, however, as he told reporters that the Mariners’ lineup is likely set heading into the 2022 season and that free agency didn’t go Seattle’s way post-lockout.
MLB
NBC Chicago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign Jonathan Villar, Former Mets Infielder

Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Former New York Yankees two-time World Series champion, All-Star pitcher has died

Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Why Ken Griffey Jr. will be one of the Reds' highest-paid players in 2022

The Cincinnati Reds made an effort to save money on their payroll earlier this offseason when they traded star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners. Now, with the likes of Winker and Suarez on the move, one of the Reds' highest-paid players in 2022 will be someone who hasn't played professional baseball in 12 years.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy