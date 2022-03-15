Mariners GM Dipoto adds to two former all-stars

TAMPA — Aaron Judge says he’s not mad or bothered or feeling dissed at all that the Yankees haven’t yet even approached him about a contract extension let alone made an offer. He gets it. Talks between management and players weren’t allowed for most of the offseason...
TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
Austin Romine’s prayer has been answered by the Los Angeles Angels. The Orange County Register’s Jeff Fletcher reports “Apparently the #Angels have invited veteran C Austin Romine to camp. He has a locker.”. MLB Trade Rumors reports Romine received a “minor league deal with an invite to...
A Los Angeles Rams star officially announced his retirement from football on Tuesday morning. Andrew Whitworth, 40, officially announced his retirement on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro-Bowler and now Super Bowl champion took to Instagram to make the announcement. “My chapter may have closed on the field, but my story...
The Chicago Cubs made a big splash on Wednesday morning. They added Seiya Suzuki out of Japan to come to North America and try and continue being elite at the MLB level. Unfortunately, it came less than 12 hours after Anthony Rizzo signed with the Yankees and right before the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber.
TAMPA — Yankees officials believe that New York City will reverse its decision to not allow players who are unvaccinated to play games at their home stadiums before Opening Day, a source with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity...
The New York Yankees will bring a familiar face back to the Bronx this season after agreeing to a two-year, $32 million deal with first baseman Anthony Rizzo, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. According to Rogers, Rizzo's deal also includes an opt out after the coming season. New York has been...
NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise nine Phillies spring training games, beginning Saturday, March 19 against the Blue Jays and ending April 5 against the Pirates, three days before the Phillies open the regular season at home against the A's. Here are the nine (all game times...
Harper wants the Phillies to sign former Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bryce Harper is looking for the Philadelphia Phillies to sign some former Chicago Cubs players. Specifically, Harper would like the Phillies to sign Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, and good friend Kris Bryant. “I think all three...
TAMPA — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t hesitate even for a split second Monday afternoon when he was asked who his starting first baseman is. “Luke Voit,” Boone declared after the Yankees’ first spring training workout. And what about DJ LeMahieu, who was first on the...
TAMPA — Dressed in his Yankees pinstripes jersey and pants, Kyle Higashioka returned to his spring training locker Tuesday morning after going through his photo day shoot. A waiting reporter brought up his just-traded catching partner. Have you talked to Gary?. “I’m going to text him right now,” Higashioka...
TAMPA — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s phone buzzed during his first press conference of spring training. It was almost at the exact time news broke that the A’s and Braves had completed a blockbuster deal, sending first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta for a package of prospects and ending free agent Freddie Freeman’s time in Georgia.
The Mets have signed Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha to multi-year contracts this offseason. They’re also set to welcome Robinson Canó back from a performance-enhancing drug suspension that cost him his entire 2021 campaign. The influx of players has led to plenty of speculation about the future of some in-house options.
TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
The Mariners made a major trade this week by acquiring All-Star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds to lengthen and boost the lineup. Comments by general manager Jerry Dipoto shortly after the deal made some fans uneasy, however, as he told reporters that the Mariners’ lineup is likely set heading into the 2022 season and that free agency didn’t go Seattle’s way post-lockout.
Cubs sign former Mets infielder Jonathan Villar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The already remote possibility Carlos Correa could still be in play for the Cubs is all but eliminated after the team landed versatile infielder Jonathan Villar on Thursday. FanSided's Robert Murray was first to report the Cubs...
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
Former New York Yankees All-Star and 1962 World Series MVP Ralph Terry passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He died in Larned, KS, where he resided for most of his life. Born in Big Cabin, OK, Terry made his Major League debut with the city-slicking Yankees as a 20-year-old in 1956. He was traded to Kansas City the following season, though the A’s dealt him back to NY in 1959.
The Cincinnati Reds made an effort to save money on their payroll earlier this offseason when they traded star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners. Now, with the likes of Winker and Suarez on the move, one of the Reds' highest-paid players in 2022 will be someone who hasn't played professional baseball in 12 years.
