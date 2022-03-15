6 p.m. weather forecast for March 15

Warmer temperature beyond normal is expected in the Northeast US as spring weather is coming this weekend, as per the latest US weather forecast. The spring weather comes in the wake of a massive snowstorm during the last days of the winter season in the country. Spring Weather. According to...
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says a storm Saturday will bring rain, wind and snow. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: March 11th. Raising taxes on some Russian imports, record gas prices keep rising, the state to add electric buses, and our Channel 3 family is growing!. Updated: 3...
For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
A dry, spring-like stretch will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern on St. Patrick's Day. It will stay dry on Wednesday, March 16 with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase overnight heading into...
Happy St. Patrick's Day. It will be cloudy with a high of 52 Thursday. Friday will be cloudy and windy with a chance of rain then wet snow developing in the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. The high only reaches 37. Our Next Weathermaker will likely bring some accumulating...
NOW: Mid Afternoon Update: Light showers this afternoon with Friday’s system trending more towards rain. Light showers are tracking across our northern counties this afternoon as a cold front has stalled across far SE WI. These light showers will continue off and on into tonight. Friday's system is trending...
Comments / 0