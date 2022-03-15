ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

6 p.m. weather forecast for March 15

KARE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring-like temperatures will stick around...

www.kare11.com

Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Friday morning

Meteorologist Mark Dixon says a storm Saturday will bring rain, wind and snow. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: March 11th. Raising taxes on some Russian imports, record gas prices keep rising, the state to add electric buses, and our Channel 3 family is growing!. Updated: 3...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

A dry and sunny St. Patrick's Day

Call it the ‘Luck of the Irish’ as we've got a pretty quiet stretch of weather on the way. We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine on this St. Patrick's Day with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox11online.com

A cloudy and mild St. Patrick's Day

Happy St. Patrick's Day. It will be cloudy with a high of 52 Thursday. Friday will be cloudy and windy with a chance of rain then wet snow developing in the afternoon and continuing into Friday night. The high only reaches 37. Our Next Weathermaker will likely bring some accumulating...
ENVIRONMENT

