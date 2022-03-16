Christina Aguilera to headline 'LA Pride in the Park' set for June 11

Tickets are now on sale for this year's LA Pride's Music Event, and this year, afamiliar face will headline the show.

"She's the biggest artist we've ever had, so iconic, and we can't wait to see what she has in store," said Jonathan London, one of the event's organizers.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning artist and longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community Christina Aguilera will take center stage at "LA Pride in the Park" at Los Angeles State Historic Park in Chinatown on June 11.

The multi-stage event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's set to feature a diverse lineup of artists at six times the size of previous LA Pride events.

"We know that we didn't get a chance to celebrate our 50th anniversary, so not only are we excited to come back in person, we'll be commemorating that great experience as well," said Vice President of Community Programs for LA Pride Gerald Garth.

Plus, the theme - #LoveYourPride - is being described as a love letter to all and is meant to highlight the diversity of L.A.'s LGBTQ+ community.

LA Pride will also host its annual Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 12. ABC7 is the broadcast and media partner of the LA Pride Parade and will televise the event.

Tickets for the music event are on sale now. General admission tickets for the day will start at $35 and a limited number of VIP tickets will start at $200.