Best community colleges in California

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run.

Be it grades or money, many young adults choose the more convenient option of community college to begin their undergraduate education: 41% of all undergrads are in a two-year school , according to the American Association of Community Colleges. When it comes down to education and numbers, a community college’s annual tuition and fees are significantly less than four-year schools no matter which way the data is sliced. Stacker compiled a list of the best community colleges in California using rankings from Niche . These community colleges offer a great reason to consider a two-year education before moving on to a four-year school. If considering a continued education, these community colleges are a perfect place to start.

#10. Taft College (Taft)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $8,089

#9. Cerritos College (Norwalk)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $3,128

#8. Canada College (Redwood City)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $4,870

#7. Orange Coast College (Costa Mesa)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $5,936

#6. West Valley College (Saratoga)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $7,541

#5. Cuesta College (San Luis Obispo)
– Niche grade: B
– Net price: $10,860

#4. Mt. San Antonio College (Walnut)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $4,387

#3. Las Positas College (Livermore)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $5,678

#2. Santa Barbara City College (Santa Barbara)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $9,416

#1. Lake Tahoe Community College (South Lake Tahoe)
– Niche grade: B+
– Net price: $9,401

