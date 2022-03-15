NC congresswoman credits CPP reporting on Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners with leading to measures she worked to include in federal reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act.

Sexual assault nurse database and funding part of package signed by President Biden is a story from Carolina Public Press , an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.