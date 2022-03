Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) was trading slightly higher on Wednesday, while Tilray, Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was trading down about 2%. The overall sector has been all but demolished since the high times of 2018, when Canada legalized cannabis at the federal level, and the beginning of 2021, when President Joe Biden’s inauguration led many to believe federal legalization in the U.S. may be on the horizon.

STOCKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO