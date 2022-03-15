ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 16, 2022

By Renato Capelj
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BBG Bridge is going live in Europe. Endex starts new investing platform. Forescite & Apex are partnering up. TradeStation sponsors sports team. Binance eyeing purchase of broker. Charles River launching new offers. Trading Technologies buys RCM-X. NYSE President honing data focus. (NYSE: ICE) Glue42, Iress adding to experience. Crypto.com...

Betting Against Bonds: Our Freezing Of Russia's Dollar Assets Will Likely Drive China Away From U.S. Treasuries

In a post in late January, I mentioned that a bearish ETF had hit our top names for the first time since 2020:. Our system's universe of securities includes inverse and bearish ETFs, and that, at some point in the current market environment, those might appear among our top names, and in our hedged portfolios. That point ended up being Wednesday, as you can see below.
PayPal Vs. Block: 2 Top Dogs In Fintech

PayPal and Block are leading fintech companies. As the war on cash continues, it'll be interesting to see their businesses play out. Both PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Block (NSYE:SQ), two of the world's leading fintech companies, have gotten off to a rough start in 2022. PayPal and Block are down 45% and 24% year to date, respectively, as tech stocks continue to face downward pressure resulting from rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns. The war on cash, which refers to a broader shift towards digital payments, has picked up serious momentum in recent years. PayPal's management team suggests that the company has a total addressable market around $110 trillion. The industry is large enough to support several secular winners, and I believe both PayPal and Block are well-positioned to lead the industry moving forward. The companies are in different stages of growth and possess unique characteristics that investors should examine closely. In this article, we will explore the similarities and differences between PayPal and Block to help investors decide which stock is the better investment for them today. My choice? PayPal.
3 Overvalued Fintech Stocks to Avoid in March

The fintech industry has grown significantly amid the pandemic-driven accelerated pace of digitization. And its applications are expected to continue expanding with continued technological advancements and enhanced security measures. However,...
Is Now The Time To Buy Apple Stock? Kevin O'Leary Thinks So

With Apple Inc AAPL shares down nearly 15% since the start of the year, Kevin O'Leary, chairman of O'Shares ETFs, is looking to increase his exposure. "Apple is in a different category," O'Leary said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." O'Leary's Thesis: Most of the issues weighing on the...
IM Cannabis Closes Three Strategic Acquisitions In Israel Valued Around $11.77M

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) has completed three strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions were completed through IMC Holdings Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of IM Cannabis Corp. and I.M.C Pharma Ltd., IMC Holdings' wholly-owned subsidiary, following receipt of all requisite approvals, including from the Israeli Medical Cannabis Unit. "Each of these strategic...
Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
Can the US Top China on 5G Adoption?

In Greater China, 29% of connections were 5G in 2021 compared to North America at 13%, according to the GSMA's Mobile Economy report. In our 2021 Fastest Mobile Networks testing, we found that T-Mobile was the only nationwide US carrier offering 5G that was markedly faster than 4G. "5G availability from the other carriers doesn’t really matter—yet," we said at the time.
3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

Growth stocks as a class have taken a severe hit in recent months. Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block offer great opportunities in crypto, consumer lending, and payment solutions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
