Lee County, FL

Teen shot with BB gun by kids in golf carts in Whiskey Creek

By Christy Soto
 2 days ago
WHISKEY CREEK, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy says five kids in golf carts shot him with pellets while walking in Whiskey Creek on Sunday.

Karrie and Kelly Clark said their son was out on a walk playing Pokemon Go when he heard two bangs and felt something hit his hip.

“He was just trying to enjoy his vacation and walk around, he had been doing it for a couple of days, and now it’s ruined,” Karrie Clark said.

The Clarks are not pressing charges but want the teens to learn this is not a game.

“I do believe they are probably teenage kids that need guidance and not prosecution So I would like their parents to maybe watch them better,” said Karrie Clark.

