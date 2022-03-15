ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Petersburg boys basketball honored at City Council meeting for the success of winning season

By Zoe Collins Rath, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnBNu_0egExWxO00

PHS! I LOVE IT! I LOVE IT! I LOVE IT!

Those chants did not come from the gym at Petersburg High School for a basketball game, but at the public library where the PHS boys basketball team were honored for their winning season, only days after taking second in the state championship final.

"You all are the heartbeat of the city," said Mayor Sam Parham.

PHS boys basketball battled injuries, canceled practices due to weather or no heat in the gym, and a broken backboard this season. But through the hard work, they earned a 22-win season, 14-0 record in district play, Regional Champions, and second in the state finals.

"The accomplishments of the varsity basketball team during the 2021-2022 season inspired strength, unity, and cooperation in the hearts of Petersburg residents and those across the region," Parham concluded.

At the end of the season, the accolades did not stop. Head Coach Ryan Massenburg was awarded Regional 3A Coach of the Year. Senior, Bernard Fuller Jr. played in the All-Star Classic in Virginia Beach and received 1st Team all Region Honors along with fellow big Chris Fields Jr. and an honorable mention for Tylik Lawerence.

Fields also earned honors of player of the year as a junior.

"It was exciting news when I found out," he said.

After Parham read the resolution, Assistant Mayor Annette Smith-Lee, had some encouraging words for the young boys who wore bright smiles when they were being recognized by their community. She has followed the team since they were at camps before the season began and saw the potential of what the team could do.

"I can't do enough to let you know how proud the City of Petersburg is," she said.

But of all the accolades the team got, movie tickets to see the new Batman movie got the boys the biggest smile. For Smith-Lee a trip to the movies is an opportunity for them to still be together as a team because she, along with others in the community, are in mourning that the season is over and everyone has to go on their separate journeys.

"I wanted to do something to make sure that y'all stay connected...," she said.

Even though the season is over, nothing will erase the memories of the season and the love the players have for one another. As Coach Massenburg said, they will be back.

"Just keep pressing on... and always do the right thing," said Smith-Lee.

The team will also be recognized, tomorrow, by the Petersburg City Public School Board ahead of their meeting.

Zoe Collins Rath (she/her/hers) is a sports and education reporter for the Progress-Index. For times email her at ZCollinsRath@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @zoe_jordan99.

