Silver Alert: 70-year-old last seen in Greenfield

A Silver Alert has been activated for a 70-year-old woman who was last seen in Greenfield on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.

Patricia B. Ashley-Goetsch was last seen on 76th street. Officials say she might be visiting family in the Milwaukee area or driving to Summit, Mississippi to see her mother or brothers, who are dead.

She is described by officials as 5'9, 122 pounds with brown eyes and brown short hair.

She was last seen wearing a red bandana, Green Bay Packers sweater, possibly blue or green winter jacket, blue jeans capris, brown UGG boots (rolled downward.)

Wisconsin Department of Justice

Patricia left in her vehicle, which i described as a blue 2017 Toyota Camry with a Wisconsin plate 416-HPJ. It has a Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers Hats in the rear dashboard facing the rear window.

If you have any information, call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

