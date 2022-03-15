ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, OH

Police cancel missing alert for Brooklyn man

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Police say they are no longer looking for an elderly man who walked away from his home in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

They were asking for the public’s help in searching for the missing adult, but the missing adult alert have now been canceled.

David Perkins, who is 81, reportedly has dementia and police said they were worried he could be in an unsafe situation.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Hate crime charge for teen recorded whipping classmate

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana charged a white high schooler with a hate crime after he was recorded throwing cotton balls at a Black student and then hitting him with his belt. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the 15-year-old freshman at Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma was arrested Tuesday. A video […]
HOUMA, LA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

