Police cancel missing alert for Brooklyn man
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Police say they are no longer looking for an elderly man who walked away from his home in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
They were asking for the public's help in searching for the missing adult, but the missing adult alert have now been canceled.
David Perkins, who is 81, reportedly has dementia and police said they were worried he could be in an unsafe situation.
