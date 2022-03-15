Veterans Affairs Could Close Three Hospitals As Part of Nationwide Overhaul

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, it is highlighting the need to constantly support veterans. On that note, Veterans Affairs here in the United States announced it could close three hospitals as part of a nationwide overhaul. Though that may sound like a bad thing, it will actually pave the way for numerous newer facilities to open.

What We Learned

Veterans Affairs wants to close several hospitals as part of a nationwide overhaul.

The overhaul would close hopsitals in several states but open dozens in other places.

Some Congress members oppose the endeavor, so a commission will attempt to develop a compromise.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs recently released a report detailing the plan, with USA Today providing additional details. Specifically, the VA stated it would close medical centers in Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio, along with a few other facilities. At the same time, it wants to open hundreds of new points of care. Doing so would improve access to primary care, mental health treatment, and other specialty care for veterans all over the country.

The move comes from a major overhaul of a system currently serving almost 9 million veterans enrolled in the United States. As of now, the VA health system has 171 medical facilities and over 1,000 places for veterans to seek care. The three states listed would have their services shifted to other VA facilities. Though these facilities will close, the VA aims to add 80 new facilities in their stead.

So, why does the VA want all these changes? According to them, they are trying to adjust to a changing veteran population. Veterans are becoming more diverse in every respect. Age, ethnicity, and population concentration are but a few factors that differ greatly from years ago. “Many VA facilities are not well-placed to serve the shifting Veteran population and their changing health care needs,” the report states.

However, many Congress members oppose the idea. To help reach a compromise, a commission has one year to develop its own proposal to appease both parties.

Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Office Teams up with Local Nonprofit to Help Homeless Veterans

Though the VA office is attempting to help veterans on a national level, it is also engaging in collaborations throughout the country to help locally. For instance, they partnered with a Los Angeles nonprofit to provide aid to homeless veterans.

CBS Evening News reported the VA teamed up with Tiny Home Village to provide homeless veterans a place to stay. The idea came to pass after COVID shut down numerous group shelters and forced veterans to live in tents on the streets. Sitting directly behind the LA VA building, the grounds are filled with tiny homes and are the only community in the entire country reserved strictly for homeless veterans.