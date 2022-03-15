UPDATE: Ramstrom supporters commend Shasta County health officer at supervisors meeting

The Board of Supervisors had no action to report from Tuesday's closed-session performance evaluation of Shasta County Health Officer Dr. Karen Ramstrom.

The supervisors held their closed-session meeting at the close of the public portion of Tuesday's agenda.

Original story

Shasta County supervisors were inundated Tuesday with supporters and detractors of embattled Health Officer Dr. Karen Ramstrom.

Supervisors were scheduled to give Ramstrom a performance evaluation in closed session at the end of the public portion of the meeting, but they were still discussing regular agenda items, including some items outside the county’s control, by press time.

Newly-appointed Board Chairman Les Baugh proposed the evaluation at the last supervisors' meeting on March 1.

Also, making good on Supervisors Patrick Jones’ vow to give more high-level county officials performance reviews, the board voted 3-2 to give County Counsel Rubin Cruse Jr. an evaluation on April 5. Supervisors Joe Chimenti and Mary Rickert voted no.

Meanwhile, most of those residents who came to address Ramstrom’s evaluation spoke on behalf of her, calling her work as health officer during these unprecedented times invaluable. Thirteen of the 19 who spoke came to support Ramstrom, including former county health administrators, former physicians and one city administrator.

“I would recommend you give her a very high-level evaluation for such work,” Redding City Manager Barry Tippin said.

Many who spoke said Ramstrom deserves a certificate of commendation for her work. She has been the county’s top health executive since October 2018.

They noted that Ramstrom and the county health department worked with business and schools on state public health mandates for the COVID-19 pandemic. Ramstrom could have enforced stronger local restrictions, like what happened in some San Francisco Bay Area counties, but she did not.

"Shasta County has been extremely fortunate to have her at the helm at this time," said Judith Menoher, a member of the Shasta County Public Health Advisory Board.

Ramstrom’s detractors accused her of using the pandemic to spread fear, questioned the effectiveness of the vaccine and her willingness to follow state and federal pandemic health guidelines.

Also at Tuesday's meeting:

Supervisors by a 3-2 vote approved a resolution that ends the local emergency and health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution does not supersede the state emergency due to the pandemic. Rickert and Chimenti voted no.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to remove Rickert as vice chair of the board. They also voted 4-1 to appoint District 4 Supervisor Jones as the new vice chair. Chimenti and Rickert voted no to remove Rickert. Chimenti said he voted for Jones because Rickert was no longer an option and newly-seated Supervisor Tim Garman didn't have enough experience.

Supervisors unanimously approved new 2022 meeting calendar, which adds three regular night meetings on March 29, May 31 and Aug. 31. Baugh also said there will be at least two special night meetings, including a COVID-19 public forum. Dates for the special meetings were not announced.

Supervisors voted 4-1 to prohibit supervisors, county staff and members of the public from participating in Board of Supervisors meetings via teleconference without majority approval from supervisors. Outside consultants providing reports to supervisors can participate via teleconference. Also, all board meetings will be conducted in-person even during public health emergencies related to COVID-19. The County Counsel's Office drafted the ordinance for the board's consideration.

