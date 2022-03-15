ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Without sending troops, the U.S. wages 'hybrid warfare' against Russia

By Greg Myre
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. and Russia have talked for years about "hybrid war" — waging a conflict on multiple fronts beyond the battlefield. In unprecedented ways, the U.S. is now employing this against Russia. Transcript. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The U.S. and Russian militaries both like to talk about something called...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

