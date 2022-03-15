ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

D.A.R. hopes to celebrate Vietnam War Veterans Day with crowd

By Zach Verdea
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptatu_0egEvGiu00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — These days it’s a welcoming new sight out at Lake Wichita.

“Today I showed up and saw it and was pretty shocked,” MSU student Mitchell Hanafin said.

As the Major Francis Grice Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Vietnam veteran monument has stood there for three months now, it’s having the effect on passersby they hoped.

“My girlfriend told me about it yesterday cause she came out, but I saw it and it was like a little bit of joy like there’s honor out there for them,” Hanafin said.

RELATED: Local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter host dinner and viewing of monument

Now, they want to continue raising awareness and honoring those Vietnam vets that may not have gotten the recognition they deserved. And with National Vietnam War Veterans Day so close, they hope to honor a crowd in a couple weeks.

“Not only on March 29 do we remember the veterans but we pay respect and remember the family members,” Major Francis Grice Chapter Regent Sonja Gandy said.

A national day many may not know, as it was recently signed into law by President Donald Trump back in 2017, marking the day the last U.S. troops withdrew from Vietnam in 1973 like event co-chair Brandie Ross.

“It wasn’t until we started planning that I even knew about a day for our Vietnam veterans,” Ross said.

And as a granddaughter of a Vietnam vet, makes it mean that much more.

“So I think co-chairing this has been a great way to not just get veterans out here but also people who just appreciate and respect these men that have given, some of them, their lives for this country,” Ross said.

Giving a veteran-filled community a chance to continue honoring all veterans the right way.

“We encourage family members, the community who wants to honor the veterans, and our veterans to come out that day and let us start repairing what history didn’t do, to honor these men, recognize them, and ultimately say thank you,” Gandy said.

A thanks for service most of us couldn’t even fathom.

That event will be out at Lake Wichita with the monument on Tuesday, March 29, at 11 a.m.

Click here for more stories from Zach Verdea

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Remarkable Women: Kris Gossom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our remarkable women series continues, featuring a woman who spent 29 years as an educator. But when she retired her desire to change the lives of those around her didn’t just subside. This week’s Remarkable Women nominee is Kris Gossom, the Executive Director of Interfaith Outreach Services. “First of all she’s […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Wichita Falls, TX
Society
Texoma's Homepage

Only one bid opened for Veterans Memorial Plaza project

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls received only one bid on the long-awaited Veterans Memorial Plaza project at Lake Wichita. That bid was opened yesterday and came in under the estimated cost. The budgeted amount is $525,000, and the low bid from Marrs Patriot Construction of Wichita Falls was just over $456,000. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2022 USPCA trials underway in Young County

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — For the men and women who serve and protect as police officers, each and everyday training never stops. The same goes for the canine partners of the officers, and that’s is why more than 20 K9 teams are in Graham at Newton Field this week for a competition to show who is […]
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veterans#Veterans Day#Kfdx#Msu
Texoma's Homepage

More jobs on the way to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a resolution in Wichita Falls City Council Tuesday morning, it looks like we’ll be seeing some more jobs coming to town! Delta T Thermal Solutions under managing partner, Sharp Iron Group, will acquire three product families as well as the former Tanter Facility from the company that announced they were […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Texoma's Homepage

New terminal, business park coming to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls City Council gives the O.K. for a new general aviation terminal for private jets and school charter flights at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. The resolution authorized the city manager to apply for and accept funding of $3.5 million for this project on the more than 70-year-old terminal. In […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

A life lost too soon, coach & friends honor Laci Stone

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Many communities are grieving after a van crash near Lubbock claimed the lives of nine, injuring two more. Among those killed was Texoma’s own Laci Stone, a 2021 graduate of Nocona High School. “She’d always be so happy, she would always have a smile on her face no matter what and whether […]
NOCONA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy