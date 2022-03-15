DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A man from Driggs, Idaho is trapped in a regional hospital 90 miles outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Jim Hill traveled to Chernihiv, Ukraine in December for life-extending MS treatment for his partner and Ukraine citizen Irina.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hill and his companions were trapped inisde the regional hospital with little food, water or electricity.

Hill's family friend Karin Moseley had this to say.

“It's horribly sad hanging on to a hope and a thread and a dream and getting to the hospital. That gives you a little bit of extra hope and then being thrust into literally the middle of hell," Moseley said.

Though he has little chance to communicate, Hill has been posting regular updates on his condition through Facebook.

"It feels just almost surreal. To talk about my good friend who is most recently. His update was about six 7 hours ago. But they are being intensely bombed," Moseley said.

Hill's last post was 13 hours ago, as of Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Between posts, his friends and loved ones have little idea of his condition.

The post Driggs man trapped in Ukraine appeared first on Local News 8 .