ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

By Merrit Kennedy, Eric McDaniel
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for Harris said on Tuesday. The vice president has so far tested negative, said spokeswoman Sabina Singh. Both Emhoff and Harris withdrew from a scheduled appearances at an Equal Pay Day event...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris's husband tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19, the White House said in a statement. Harris tested negative for the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, is not attending an event at the White House on Tuesday evening, the White House said.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

9 House Democrats Have COVID After Party Retreat

Several House Democrats have revealed they tested positive for COVID-19 after a party retreat last week. Many of the lawmakers had been together on the House floor, maskless, for a vote on a spending bill last Wednesday before traveling together to the private party retreat in Philadelphia, The New York Times reports. Reps. Jared Golden (ME), Joe Neguse (CO), and Andy Kim (NJ) were among those to reveal their diagnoses on Tuesday, while four other lawmakers said they had caught the virus in recent days. Two other lawmakers, Reps. Gerald Connolly (VA) and Peter Welch (VT), also tested positive, though they reportedly did not attend the party retreat. While President Joe Biden delivered a speech at the event on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said all those lawmakers present were vaccinated and the president tested negative for the virus on Sunday. The outbreak comes after Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, also revealed a COVID-19 diagnosis, prompting the vice president to pull out of an event with Biden at the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Three Republicans under fire for voting against House resolution to ‘stand with Ukraine’ amid Russia invasion

Three House Republicans have come under fire for voting against a bipartisan congressional resolution expressing support for Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty as the country continued to fight Russian troops that launched a full-scale military invasion last week.The House Resolution 956, titled “Supporting the People of Ukraine,” was passed on Wednesday with an overwhelming 426 votes in favour and only three votes against.The resolution stated the US “supports, unequivocally, Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “states unambiguously that it will never recognise or support any illegitimate Russian-controlled leader or government installed through the use of force”.The Republicans who voted against the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Doug Emhoff
Person
Douglas Emhoff
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Marvin Gaye
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress

A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Americorps#A Gentleman#Democratic#Democrats#Labor#The White House
MarketRealist

Alex Wagner Returns to MSNBC as a Senior Political Analyst

TV viewers are eager to learn more about Alex Wagner — and her husband, net worth, and career history — now that the 44-year-old journalist is back on MSNBC. Wagner, who previously hosted Now With Alex Wagner on MSNBC, has rejoined the cable network as a senior political analyst. She has recently been filling in for hosts Rachel Maddow on The Rachel Maddow Show and Chris Hayes on All In With Chris Hayes.
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Manchin sits with Republicans, stands with Democrats

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, opted to sit on the Republicans' side of the House chamber during President Biden's first State of the Union address. Why it matters: Manchin has been outspoken in recent days against what he has branded “hypocritical” policies on energy imports pursued by the Biden administration. N0netheless, he stood repeatedly with his fellow Democrats to applaud policies outlined by the president.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

Senate confirms Shalanda Young as Biden's OMB director in historic vote

The Senate made history Tuesday by confirming the first Black woman to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). Shalanda Young, who has been serving as the acting OMB director, will become the official director after a 61 to 36 vote in the Senate Tuesday afternoon. Her bipartisan confirmation will solidify Young's place as President Biden's Cabinet official and top aide on his government spending and regulation priorities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WMUR.com

President Biden's Supreme Court nominee meets with senators on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson held her first meetings on Capitol Hill on Thursday, ahead of confirmation hearings. Democrats in Washington said they believe President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will garner some Republican support. One of the senators she met with was Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, who...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans split over 'Rescue America' plan

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy