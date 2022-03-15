ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

8 Memorable Moments From the 2022 Winter Paralympics

By Samantha Brodsky
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

560 athletes from 46 countries competed at the Beijing Winter Paralympics this month. The Games came amid a diplomatic boycott over China's human rights...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee Faced Anxiety and Impostor Syndrome After Winning Tokyo Olympic Gold

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee has a resumé of accomplishments a mile long. She claimed the all-around gold medal in women's artistic gymnastics at last summer's Tokyo Olympics and won the bronze on bars (arguably her best event) and silver in the team competition. Plus, she's the first Hmong American to qualify for the Olympics and the first Asian American woman to win Olympic all-around gold. Despite her many achievements, Lee's transition from the Olympics to collegiate gymnastics at Auburn University didn't come without its struggles.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Winter Paralympics#Beijing#Russian#Belarusian
Black Voice News

The Beijing Olympics: Triumphs on Snow and Ice

Any individual Olympic achievement, or the color of a coveted medal an athlete may earn, can overshadow the true meaning of why Olympians compete and the lasting impression they leave. Facing great challenges, USA Bobsled’s Elana Meyers-Taylor was remarkable in Beijing. Elana Meyers-Taylor, played softball at George Washington University,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KEYT

Kilde seals World Cup downhill title; Kriechmayr wins race

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has edged Olympic champion Beat Feuz in their tight duel to win the World Cup season-long downhill title. Kilde’s fourth place in the World Cup Finals downhill at Courchevel in France proved enough to maintain his narrow points lead. Feuz finished third in the race won by Vincent Kriechmayr. He was 0.34 seconds faster than Marco Odermatt who mathematically sealed his first overall World Cup title. Odermatt was already sure this week to win the giant crystal globe trophy that is the sport’s biggest prize. Kilde added the downhill title to the super-G trophy he already secured.
SPORTS
Fox News

Olympic gold medalist Steveson looks to repeat as NCAA champ

Gable Steveson knew his life had changed after he won Olympic gold. The Minnesota star remains shocked by how wrestling fans have celebrated him this season during what has amounted to a college farewell tour. He drew a standing ovation at the Big Ten Tournament after he was announced the...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
Country
China
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy