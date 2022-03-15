ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken Council: Pandemic-era outdoor dining structures can stay

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
It has been two years since Hoboken became the first city in New Jersey to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city marked the anniversary by announcing that outdoor dining areas born out of the pandemic will be made permanent features in the city.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla said that these so-called “street-eries” were so successful in helping small business owners during the height of the pandemic.

Many of the temporary approvals are about to expire, so the Hoboken City Council voted to allow restaurants and bars to file an annual application for a license.

Restaurants will have to pay permit fees and follow guidelines regarding hours, trash control, cleaning and set up.

Many Hoboken residents tell News 12 that they are thrilled that outdoor dining structures are here to stay.

But there are some who are against the plan. They say that they are unhappy to lose street parking spots. Others are worried about noise and pollution.

#Outdoor Dining#Pandemic#Street Parking#Food Drink#Hoboken Council#The Hoboken City Council
