ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Game-changing hair advice for your next vacation

By Deena Manzanares, Tyson Romero
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) We’ve all been there. Finally getting out on a much-needed vacation, only to spend hours in front of a mirror taming the frizzy beast that was your hair. Needless to say, that’s the last thing you want to do when you’re already limited on time. Still, what options...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

People With Thin, Fine Hair Say This Shampoo Adds a Fullness That Lasts

I'm not here to crush any souls, but it's difficult to permanently change naturally fine strands — blame genetics (or your parents). However, here's some good news: There are hair care products that can fake the illusion of fuller locks. The Rene Furterer Volumea Volumizing Shampoo is a prime example; reviewers say it adds weightless lift and body to flat hair, and the look lasts for days on end.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

These Are the 6 Haircuts French Girls Always Ask For

When it comes to French-girl hair, the philosophy remains consistent: The less you do, the better. French girls have a knack for making their hair work around their lifestyle (Another day of dry shampoo? Pas de problème! Overslept? Embrace the bedhead!) and exuding an effortless, undone aesthetic that never looks like they’ve tried too hard.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Lipstick Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Following

Lipstick is (and always will be) an effective statement piece for any outfit or look. While certain lip trends will come and go with different style eras, it’s hard to find anything more timeless, stylish and classic than a red lip. With that said, a great lip look can be worn at any age, and of course this includes anyone 40 and up! We spoke with professional makeup artists who give specific tips for aging beauties regarding lipstick— and one go-to trick you’ll want to memorize immediately. Read on for insight from beauty experts and professional MUA’s— Lindsay Kastuk, Rebecca Cody, Jen Cayle Gaum and Kerrin Jackson.
MAKEUP
In Style

This Fast-Acting $25 Night Cream Is Making Shoppers' Skin Look "Better Than It Has in Years"

I'm a huge fan of multi-tasking formulas. Why use five separate products when just one can correct a handful of concerns? I'm also a fan of formulas that provide quick results. And, according to thousands of reviews, one under-the-radar night cream checks both boxes. The Multi-Correxion Even Tone + Lift Night Cream from trusted drugstore beauty brand RoC is a non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested formula that addresses numerous common skin concerns as you sleep — and devoted fans have been relying on it for years.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This French Cream Softens Deep Wrinkles So Well, They Look "10 Years Younger"

Like many people, I grew up idolizing the products my mom used. The old-school green Clinique compacts, bottle of Charlie perfume, and seashell-pink nail polish never left her bathroom, and when I was in high school, L'Occitane's shea butter hand cream entered the fray. According to the French brand, one tube is still bought every two seconds worldwide — and per fans, that same moisturizing, age-reversing effect is front and center in the Immortelle Divine Cream.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Hair#Hair Conditioner#Good Hair#Wavy Hair#Hair Styling#Brazilian
shefinds

The Worst Haircuts For Thinning Hair That Exaggerate Fallout

Getting the right haircut to adequately flatter your features and hair texture will instantly elevate your look, and particularly if you have thinning or limp strands you can utilize a new style to give your locks a boost and hide patches of hair fallout. However, if you head into the salon without knowing what to ask for, you run the risk of ending up with a style that may further exacerbate the issue, drawing more attention to the sparse patches and removing any volume your locks may be capable of achieving.
HAIR CARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Are the Best Air Purifiers for Pet Owners

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Pets can be your best friends, until all the shedding and dander start to trigger common allergies. Not only do you have to worry about all the various odors that go along with pet care (litter boxes, carpet accidents, trailing dirt through the house), air quality is an issue you may not have considered. Don’t suffer for your pet baby — getting an air purifier is an easy solution that will help...
PET SERVICES
shefinds

3 Beauty DIYs You Should Never Try, According To Derms

Skincare is a generally expensive area to invest in, and while there are cheaper options to help nourish your complexion without breaking the bank, sometimes it simply feels easier to turn to DIY solutions. You’re not alone if back in high school you tried out face masks made of avocado or coated your skin in a coffee scrub, but while some ingredients are harmless, others can have less of a positive effect on your skin in the long run.
SKIN CARE
PopSugar

Over 200 5-Star Reviews Say This Eye Cream Is the Best, Thanks to These Ingredients

Do you really need eye cream? This may be the most popular question skin-care lovers pass back and forth. The problem is that whoever asks that question probably hasn't tried the right one — yet. To be fair, most eye creams do something (probably hydrate), but they don't all offer the kind of well-rounded, long-lasting results that help you give off that I-do-sleep-eight-hours-every-night vibe. While it can be difficult to find an eye cream that works for all of your needs, we've found one that knows how to clock in and get the job done. Allow us to introduce you to Fleur & Bee Eyes Eyes Baby ($26).
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Well+Good

The Dyson Is Launching an Upgraded Version of The Airwrap That Will Forever Change the Way You Style Your Hair

There's arguably no hair product on the internet with as much hype as the Dyson Airwrap. The revolutionary heat styler launched back in 2018, and was immediately celebrated for its speedy dry time, multipurpose functionality, and healthier-for-hair technology (so much so, that many consumers have deemed it worthy of its $500 price tag). But today, Dyson announced that the best is about to get better: Come summer 2022, the brand is launching an upgraded version of the Airwrap.
HAIR CARE
Engadget

Dyson's latest Airwrap can curl your hair in both directions

Dyson's hairstyling gadgets have been among some of the most popular around, and one of the most intriguing is the Airwrap. It's a curler that can double as a straightener, and you may even have seen one of the mesmerizing GIFs where strands of hair attach themselves to the rod, as if by magic. The Airwrap Complete, which came with all six attachments, as well as cases and accessories, cost $550. Today, Dyson announced that a new version is coming this summer. It'll work faster and come with a slew of new attachments to make styling your hair easier.
HAIR CARE
heatworld

5 DIY hair masks that’ll leave your hair shiny AF

Here at heat, we absolutely love a hair mask and we're often on the hunt for the perfect TLC for our over-styled and fragile hair. Take Garnier's Hair Food Masks that are good enough to eat (pls don't though), the L'Oreal Wonder Water that has TRANSFORMED our hair routine or the £2 hair mask that is loved by the Bridgerton cast.
HAIR CARE
Refinery29

TikTok’s Serum Hack Made My Makeup Look The Most Natural Ever

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. If you're a makeup wearer, chances are you've googled how to prevent it looking cakey. No matter the price tag, type of coverage or if it was dreamed up by a world-renowned celebrity makeup artist, pretty much all foundation collects in fine lines and pores eventually. While we're no longer averse to skin texture — it's entirely normal and natural — that hasn't stopped TikTok's beauty content creators from inventing new ways to apply foundation for a smooth finish that looks believable.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ABC 4

Where you can find this season’s most stylish swimwear

(Good Things Utah) With swimsuit season almost upon us, now is the time to start looking for new swimwear. If you’re looking for unique styles that are going to complement your personality, Downeast Basics has plenty for you to browse through. From cute one-piece swimsuits to adorable crop tops, you’re sure to find something that you’ll like.
UTAH STATE
The Daily South

Don't Go on Your Next Vacation Without These Space-Saving Packing Cubes

So you've booked your flight, found a hotel, and have an itinerary filled with plans for your next vacation. Now comes the tricky part: fitting all of your clothes and toiletries into a suitcase. While some may advise you simply cut down on outfit options and beauty products for your trip, might we suggest buying a set of expandable compression packing cubes to help you find room for all of the belongings you simply can't travel without?
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy