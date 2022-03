You know the old saying that's become a cliché of sorts by now -- defense wins championships. Except, in college basketball, it's basically true. In the KenPom era since 2002, every single team that has won the national title has been a top-25 squad in defensive efficiency at the end of the tournament. Of course, you have to be able to package it together with offense (all but one was a top-20 team in offensive efficiency, as well), but defensive efficiency is a crucial component.

