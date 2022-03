Keanu Reeves will play Batman in the upcoming DC Comics animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets. Tying into this week's box office-busting release of The Batman, Warner Bros. released a new teaser for the movie featuring what seems like the first meeting between Reeves' Batman and Ace, the dog voiced by Kevin Hart in the movie that is based on DC Comics' Ace the Bat-Hound. While Warner Bros. previously confirmed that Reeves would be lending his voice to the movie, this is the first time they've confirmed he'll be voicing Batman. You can watch the new teaser for DC League of Super-Pets below.

