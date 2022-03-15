ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigating murder in Roxbury

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
ROXBURY, Mass. — A death investigation is underway in Roxbury, after Boston Police found a woman stabbed to death Tuesday morning.

Police responded to 1050 Tremont St. just before 9 a.m. following a 911 call. When they arrived on scene, police say they found a woman unresponsive and suffering from stab wounds.

A man was located at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was “placed under arrest for the murder” according to Boston Police.

“The suspect remains at the hospital being treated and evaluated,” according to Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

