Leam Richardson hails Wigan’s resolve after taking maximum points from Crewe

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDmtd_0egEotO000

Leam Richardson says Wigan’s hard-fought League One win at Crewe was another example of the promotion-chasers’ resolve negotiating a hefty schedule.

The 2-0 win against the bottom club was the ninth consecutive midweek fixture for the Latics as they kept leaders Rotherham in their sights.

But at times it looked like the games may have taken their toll as Wigan laboured to pose a threat at Gresty Road.

They were fortunate that Josh Magennis’ headed finish – his first goal for Wigan – just before the interval was allowed to stand as the Northern Ireland international appeared to be offside when he met Max Power’s free kick.

“It was a very professional performance and we had to do the simple things well. There are different ways of winning games but it was important we put energy into it,” said Wigan boss Richardson.

“You have to respect Crewe as they are fighting for their lives. We had to match their endeavour and running and then hope that our quality would come to the fore and it did.

“It has been a tough schedule, but there are people at football clubs who go unnoticed. To play nine consecutive two-game weeks, you have to have the preparation, planning and organisation around it from the secretary to the chief executive to the sports scientists. The staff have done extremely well and the players have bought into it.

“The harder you work, the luckier you get.”

Crewe’s dreadful run of form has seen them now lose 11 of their last 12 games and an early relegation to League Two beckons.

But Dave Artell’s side showed admirable attacking intent with Callum Ainley and Chris Long testing Ben Amos in the Wigan goal and Josh Lundstram almost sneaking in for a far-post finish.

But Will Keane exploited Crewe’s aerial frailty soon after the interval to find the top corner with a firm header from Joe Bennett’s hanging cross.

“It was a great header from Josh and a great ball from Max into the box. For the second, Will got into those areas where he goes. It’s a good habit for him and it put us into a good position to control the game a lot more,” added Richardson.

Alex boss David Artell was upset with the standard of officiating for Wigan’s opening goal.

“It wasn’t even close. Magennis is an international striker and he is four yards offside. It was not a hard decision, but you get joke officials every week. Until they go professional I’ll keep saying it – it’s a professional sport run by amateurs,” said the Crewe manager.

“They are a side full of experience and we’ve got lads trying to start their careers in the game. But we gave a good account of ourselves, but the first goal is crucial and it went against us.

“There hadn’t been much in the way of chances until then.

“We have to dust ourselves down and go again. We have been let down tonight.

“But I’d argue until I’m blue in the face with anyone who says the players are not trying.”

