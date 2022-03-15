ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First member of MSU women’s swimming to NCAA Division I

By Tony Nguyen
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State senior Anna Miller is the first member of the MSU swimming women’s program to participate in the NCAA Division I Championships.

Miller is set to participate in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA Championships on March 16th-19th in Atlanta.

“I am so excited to be able to represent Missouri State swimming on the national level for the first time in our women’s program history,” Miller said. “I think it is impactful for the program because it opens that door for future girls to do the same thing.”

Miller will be competing in the 50 freestyle prelims on Thursday, March 17th, and the 100 freestyle prelims on Saturday, March 29th.

“This is a big deal for our team this week,” says head coach Dave Collins. “Having Anna compete at the NCAA championships is the reward of years of hard work by many. When she decided to come back for a fifth year, one major goal was to finish the season and her career in Atlanta. I look forward to her getting to take in the experience and proudly represent the Bears one final time.”

According to a press release by Missouri State Athletics, Miller qualified for the championships by posting NCAA B-standard times of 22.08 and 48.45 while winning the 50 and 100 freestyles, respectively, at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships, Feb. 16-19.

“I am most looking forward to watching the best swimmers in the country compete,” Miller remarked. “I am hoping I can swim faster than I did at conference a few weeks ago, but I’m just excited to be able to put the MSU women’s swim team on the map at the national level, no matter how I do.”

The championships will mark the end of her storied collegiate career that has featured 27 MVC gold medals, 11 individual MVC titles, three school records (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly), and five first-team All-MVC selections.

