ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Swindon boss Ben Garner says ‘referee has made a mistake’ over Louis Reed red

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmn7D_0egEo9JB00

Swindon boss Ben Garner insisted the “referee has made a mistake” after Louis Reed was sent off late in the 2-1 victory over Sutton.

Harry McKirdy’s second-half winner clinched all three points before Reed’s stoppage-time dismissal for diving in the box.

Boss Garner said: “There’s contact. We’ve got a video, we’ve got photos. The referee has made a mistake.

“And I’m very hopeful that he’s decent enough and honest enough to admit that he made a mistake and rescind it because it would be extremely unfair on Louis Reed to miss two games when he hasn’t dived. He hasn’t cheated.”

Town went in front in the 14th minute when Josh Davison raced onto a long clearance, chipped keeper Stuart Nelson and slotted into the corner.

He should have made it two when McKirdy floated in a cross to the far post, but with the goal at his mercy the Charlton loanee fluffed his volley.

Injury-hit United, who could only name three outfield players on the bench, tore back into the game.

Sutton equalised in the 28th minute when Enzio Boldewijn floated a free-kick onto Joe Kizzi’s head for the defender’s fourth goal in five games.

Town went back ahead four minutes after the restart in fine fashion when Jonathan Williams raced onto Dion Conroy’s free-kick and found McKirdy to notch his 15th of the season.

Sutton manager Matt Gray said: “I am proud of the players playing out of position and the shift they are putting in.

“I was pleased with the display for pretty much the larger part of the game.

“I’m just disappointed with the two goals we conceded. No matter how many players are unfit.

“I thought for the second half we were the team on top and probably could have taken one of those moments or chances that would have got a deserved point.”

United first went behind when keeper Nelson rashly ran out.

Gray said: “He’s a very experienced goalkeeper. He’s got many games under his belt, but he has not played football for a hell of a long time before Saturday.

“So it’s maybe just a little bit of roughness on his decision making there so that little error was probably a lack of games.”

But Town opposite number Garner was delighted with how Davison pounced on the error.

He said: “Firstly he had the composure to go past the goalkeeper and then the finish wasn’t an easy finish by any stretch.

“He’s been fantastic in recent weeks so really deserves that goal.

“And then great quality for the second, a great bit of quick thinking and great ball from Jonny and Harry has timed it really well to stay level and be onside to put it in.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Swindon boss Ben Garner criticises Oldham’s overly-physical style

Ben Garner criticised Oldham for being overly physical as Dion Conroy’s late headed goal earned Swindon a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Latics. Five yellow cards in the first half summarised the tactics of Oldham boss John Sheridan as the match remained goalless at half-time. Five minutes of stoppage...
SOCCER
newschain

Tom Beadling banned for Barrow’s Cumbrian derby clash with Carlisle

Barrow midfielder Tom Beadling will sit out Saturday’s League Two derby clash with Carlisle after being sent off in midweek. Beading was dismissed for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s potentially crucial 1-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Scunthorpe and must serve a one-match ban. His place could be...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Mckirdy
Person
Ben Garner
Person
Josh Davison
Person
Enzio Boldewijn
Person
Dion Conroy
Person
Louis Reed
BBC

Stevenage: Steve Evans replaces Paul Tisdale as manager

Stevenage have parted company with manager Paul Tisdale and appointed Steve Evans as his successor. The club sit 22nd in League Two and three points above the relegation places after a nine-match winless run. Tisdale joined in November and won three of 19 league matches in charge. "Paul has worked...
SPORTS
newschain

Michael Jacobs set for Portsmouth return against Wycombe

Portsmouth are set to welcome back Michael Jacobs for their crunch League One clash with fellow play-off chasers Wycombe. The winger has missed the last seven league games after picking up a knee injury but has been back in training for a week and could be thrown straight back in.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swindon#Played Football#United
newschain

Shaun Maloney: Elias Melkersen has ‘right character’ to take Hibs responsibility

Shaun Maloney has challenged teenage striker Elias Melkersen to build on last weekend’s exploits against Motherwell by helping fire Hibernian into Europe. The Easter Road side have lacked goals in recent months, with Martin Boyle sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly in January, Kevin Nisbet suffering a long-term injury and Christian Doidge struggling for form since his own return from a long lay-off.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash

Sutton manager Matt Gray has an injury crisis to deal with ahead of the clash with fellow promotion-contenders Tranmere. Gray could only name three outfield players on the bench for the midweek defeat to Swindon. Ten players were ruled out through injury, including every central midfielder, meaning the club recalled...
SOCCER
newschain

Tommy Smith facing late fitness test for Colchester

Tommy Smith will be checked for Colchester as they prepare to host Forest Green. The captain was missing for the midweek 1-0 loss to Bristol Rovers due to illness. Tom Eastman replaced Smith and he could push to retain his place in the starting line-up. Ryan Clampin is still absent...
SPORTS
newschain

Cardiff fight back to beat stuttering Stoke

Stoke’s long wait for a win went on after they let a first-half lead slip before slumping to a 2-1 defeat at Cardiff. Michael O’Neill’s side have not won since they beat Swansea 3-0 on February 8 and defeat extended their winless run to nine games, while the home side made it 10 points in their last four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wigan’s James McClean returns to contention for Morecambe clash

Wigan’s James McClean returns to contention for Saturday’s League One clash with Morecambe after serving a three-game ban. The Republic of Ireland international was dismissed during the 2-0 victory over Fleetwood on March 1, but has now completed his punishment. However, striker Callum Lang will sit out the...
SPORTS
newschain

Runaway leaders Kelty Hearts held by struggling Albion

Struggling Albion held cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts to a 0-0 draw. Hearts had already beaten Albion 3-0 and 6-1 this season and went into the game with a 14-point lead at the top of the division. But the visitors had to settle for a point this time after...
SOCCER
newschain

Sheffield United fail to win again as Blackpool secure draw

Sheffield United’s promotion bid continued to stutter as they were second best in an entertaining 0-0 draw at Blackpool. The Blades remain on the fringes of the Championship play-off places, sitting one point off the top six, but have now won just once in five matches. Blackpool, meanwhile, will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Carel Eiting could return for Huddersfield’s clash with Bournemouth

Huddersfield midfielder Carel Eiting is hoping to return to contention for the home game against Bournemouth. Dane Eiting missed the midweek defeat at Millwall due to a minor foot problem, while Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin is pushing for his first start for the club. Head coach Carlos Corberan could be...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy