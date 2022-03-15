Suspect sought in Mission Valley motel robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are searching for a suspect who grabbed a cash drawer at a Mission Valley Super 8 Motel early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened in the 400 block of Hotel Circle South shortly before 6 a.m., said SDPD.

The male suspect made his way into the lobby through an employee entrance, and ordered a worker to get down on the floor. Once the employee complied, the thief went to a register, took a cash drawer out of it and took off, said SDPD.

It's unclear if the suspect was armed, but no injuries were reported.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.