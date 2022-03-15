ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Crestview police looking for man possibly involved in attempted robbery, kidnapping at Chick-Fil-a

By Aspen Popowski
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4sc4_0egEnJ5P00

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department are looking for a man who may have been involved in an attempted robbery and kidnapping.

The attempted robbery and kidnapping happened Tuesday morning, March 8 at a Chick-Fil-a restaurant in Crestview, according to a Facebook post from the CPD.

A picture of the man depicts him in black clothes with a black neck gator and a white bucket hat with a logo placed in the center of the hat.

If you have any information about the person’s whereabouts, call the CPD at 850-682-3544 and use extension 513. Residents can also call the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-836-8477 or contact them by clicking the link here.

