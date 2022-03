Tom Brady has wasted little time putting his stamp back on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as the players they are acquiring. Brady on Sunday announced his decision to end his brief retirement, and it sounds like he has been hard at work since then. On Tuesday, the Buccaneers agreed to a three-year contract with former Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, adding depth to the team’s receiving corps. Gage had interest from multiple teams, but according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports, a phone call from Brady sealed the deal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO