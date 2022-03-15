ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland resident assisting Ukraine refugees in Poland

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland resident attending school overseas has recently decided to go to Poland to assist Ukraine refugees.

Hunter Baldridge was studying in Spain when he and a colleague elected to go to Poland and see how they could help. Baldridge has been ferrying refugees from a border town to a larger train station inland to help them continue their journey to safety.

“They’re usually alone, and many of them have witnessed bombings, airstrikes, have spent hours in trains, cars, queues to try and get across the border so they’re very tired, they don’t have much they just have one bag,” Baldridge said.

Thanks to generous gifts, Baldridge has been able to give money to the refugees he transports. He asks people that who want to help Ukrainians to donate to organizations that can directly put those funds into the hands of refugees.

