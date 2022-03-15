ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Franklin Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

By Bethany Fowler
 2 days ago

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) – A Franklin County man was arrested Friday for sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Howell Tim Scott, 49, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The GBI said the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Scott’s online activity after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the online possession of images depicting child sexual abuse material.

This investigation led to a search warrant at Scott’s house, where digital devices were searched and seized.

Scott was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at (404) 270-8870.

