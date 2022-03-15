ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexinfintech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

New Haven Register
 2 days ago

SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $40.2 million. The Shenzhen, China-based...

Benzinga

Whole Earth Brands Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FREE) reported fourth-quarter FY21 consolidated product revenue growth of 75.3% year-on-year, to $132.71 million, missing the consensus of $138.56 million. On a proforma basis, organic product revenue was flat compared to last year. Product revenues from Branded CPG segment increased 98.1%, and the Flavors &...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Bargain Buys

Novo Nordisk pays a safe dividend, and its business is coming off a strong year with sales up 14%. Dell is going to start paying a dividend, one that is nearly double that of the S&P 500. A $5,000 investment can give investors enough skin in the game to make...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Williams-Sonoma Q4 profit beats expectations, retailer raises dividend by 10%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM, +5.41% rallied more than 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer reported quarterly profit above expectations and raised its dividend. Williams-Sonoma said it earned $403 million, or $5.41 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $309 million, or $3.92 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose to $2.5 billion, from $2.3 billion a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned $5.42 a share. FactSet consensus called for adjusted earnings of $4.82 a share on sales of $2.6 billion. "These results reflect the resilience in our business model, as we successfully navigated unprecedented challenges within the supply chain, material and labor shortages, and capacity limitations from our incredible consumer demand," Chief Executive Laura Alber said in a statement. The company said it expects a fiscal 2022 financial performance "in line with our long-term financial guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth, increasing revenues to $10 billion by fiscal year 2024," as well as operating margins "relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin." Separately, the retailer said its board has authorized a 10% dividend increase to 78 cents a share, payable on May 27, and also has approved a new $1.5 billion stock buyback program, superseding the about $750 million that remains outstanding under the company's current stock repurchase authorization. The moves were thanks to an "impressive finish to fiscal 2021, our strong liquidity position, and our operating cash flows," the company said. Williams-Sonoma stock ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Priority Tech Holdings

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Priority Tech Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05. Priority Tech Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Where Select Medical Holdings Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Select Medical Holdings. The company has an average price target of $38.0 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $28.00.
Benzinga

Recap: Canadian Solar Q4 Earnings

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar missed estimated earnings by 48.48%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.33. Revenue was up $489.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Virios Therapeutics's Earnings

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Virios Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.67. Virios Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MarketWatch

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness beats revenue estimate as branding efforts pay off

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. on Thursday posted stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue as its store count growth and marketing efforts started to gain traction. “We’d spent the year building toward finishing off very strong,” Ayr Wellness founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman told MarketWatch. “The operating systems, the procedures, the talent we hired, all of that came together along with our branding.”
Benzinga

Commercial Metals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.35. Revenue was up $547.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Wireless Telecom Group Q4 Earnings

Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wireless Telecom Group reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same period last year.
MarketWatch

Lennar stock rises more than 2% after Q1 profit tops views

Lennar Corp. LEN, +0.88% shares rose more than 2% in the extended session Wednesday after the home builder reported first-quarter profit that topped Wall Street expectations and said its "strong sales" reflected ongoing strength in the housing market. Lennar said it earned $503.6 million, or $1.69 a share, in the first quarter, compared with $1 billion, or $3.20 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Lennar earned $2.70 a share. Revenue rose 16% to $6.2 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lennar to report adjusted EPS of $2.60 on revenue of $2.6 billion. "Our sales pace remained strong and consistent throughout the quarter, while strong traffic to our welcome home centers and website suggests that demand remains strong for the foreseeable future," Chairman Steve Miller said in a statement. Margins were strong even as materials costs and wages have increased, he said. Deliveries were "constrained" by supply-chain disruptions but were in line with the guidance given at the beginning of the quarter, he said. Lennar increased its guidance on full-year deliveries and gross margins, saying it expects to deliver about 68,000 homes, up from guidance of 67,000 homes.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Packaging Corp of America

Within the last quarter, Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Packaging Corp of America has an average price target of $156.6 with a high of $176.00 and a low of $129.00.
