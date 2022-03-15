ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Serious question… who wants a ‘summer bod’ BEFORE swimsuit season?!

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has never been a better time to get rid of those extra pounds, but doing it on your own can be hard! You don’t...

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Dr Pimple Popper fans demand Audrey Schroeder's follow-up episode

The rerun of Audrey Schroeder’s Dr Pimple Popper episode has reminded viewers of their desire for an update on her condition, Steatocystoma Multiplex. Last year, Audrey Schroeder’s appearance on Dr Pimple Popper tugged on heartstrings since the patient suffered from severe Steatocystoma multiplex, where the burning pain was so difficult, it interfered with her daily routine. Her condition was more complicated since she also suffered Crohn’s disease, making her situation even more dangerous.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Single woman goes wedding dress shopping with her terminally-ill mom - who 'really wants to see her married' but fears it is 'totally out of the question' after brain cancer diagnosis

A single woman from Washington recently went wedding dress shopping, despite having no plans to get married in the foreseeable future. The trip to Kita Bridal in Edmonds was planned so that Christine Gilbert could make a lasting memory with her mom, Colleen Gilbert, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer two years ago.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bod#Swimsuit#Laser Hair Removal#Cratos Health#Lrb 719 Rrb 487 7777
The Beacon Newspapers

To lose weight, never do this after 5 p.m.

Don’t worry, we aren’t going to tell you to stop eating after 5 p.m. However, you might be doing some things from early evening until you hit the hay that are preventing you from seeing the scale move. While a small, sustainable calorie deficit is needed for weight...
DIETS
NBC4 Columbus

Nutrition plans for reversing type two diabetes

Sponsored content by Dr. Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic. When someone is diagnosed with type two diabetes, they often assume they’ll be managing it the rest of their lives. With Dr. Fit For Life Nutrition and Weight Loss Clinic, they show us that its simply not true! In fact, you can actually reverse the condition with a custom nutrition program and they prove how it works.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Harper's Bazaar

31 Sandals to Buy Before Summer Starts

Summer can't come soon enough. So while we anticipate warm rays and moments of relaxation, why not shop for the pair of sandals you'll want to live in all season long? Some favorites shoes from spring stepped off the runways in unexpected colors and awe-inspiring patterns—and we can expect the return of chunky flatforms, wide-strap sandals, and even sky-high platforms in an array of hues.
APPAREL
shefinds

5 Metabolism-Boosting Tricks To Add To Your Day For Faster Weight Loss

Your metabolism is one of the most important factors in determining the ease of which you can lose weight, and with a faster metabolism comes the ability to achieve a healthy calorie deficit without depriving your body. The metabolism is dictated by a number of outside factors from genetics to your overall diet and exercise habits, but there are some small things you can integrate into your day to day life that will naturally speed it up with little to no added effort.
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

The One Move a Trainer Says You Should Always Do To Round Out Your Core Workout

When you think of a core workout, your mind might go to ab-blasting high-intensity sequences that fire your muscles and then leave you quivering. But the benefits of a good core workout go beyond strengthening your abs. Core exercises also train key muscle groups in your pelvis, lower back, and even hips to work together harmoniously to promote better overall stability and balance, according to the Mayo Clinic. That stabilization can help prevent injury and increase your ability to stay active for longer. Sold!
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

No-Squat Leg Workout for Lifters with No Squat Rack

Barbell back squats are the exercise that many bodybuilders love to hate. That’s because they love the way that squats build leg size and strength but hate how hard they are. Unless you’re going very light, there is no such thing as an easy squat workout!. However, to...
WORKOUTS
TODAY.com

I’m working out and not losing weight. What am I doing wrong?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WEIGHT LOSS
FingerLakes1.com

Keto Charge reviews – Best keto pills, top keto BHB diet pills for weight loss

Obesity is one of the most serious issues faced by individuals today. Its prevalence has increased dramatically in recent decades as individuals consume more fast food and participate in harmful behaviors. This disease has taken the lives of countless individuals but also challenged their self-esteem and self-worth. Fortunately, reducing weight is not an insurmountable challenge. With the introduction of KetoCharge, a new natural product on the market, the company claims to tackle the weight loss issue by putting the body into a metabolic state known as ketosis, a natural process that burns stored fat swiftly.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shape Magazine

Kate Hudson's Lower-Body Workout Straight from Her Trainer

ICYMI, Kate Hudson recently posted a photo on Instagram that can pretty much be described as the physical embodiment of thousands of fire emojis. The minute you come upon the pic, you'll stop scrolling — and start shopping for a copycat purple dress. But this "legs for days" pic also likely has you wondering just what she's up to in her home gym to build such strong stems. And good news: Brian Nguyen, Hudson's trainer and strength coach, has got you covered.
YOGA
shefinds

The Simple Way To Lose Weight Without Cutting Out Your Favorite Foods

It’s a common misconception that in order to achieve your dream body and significant weight loss results you must also completely rid your diet of foods that you enjoy. Processed foods naturally do provide less nutritional value than their whole food counterparts, but understanding that enjoyment in moderation is the best way to actually stick to a healthy eating plan is essential for long term results that don’t end in a back slide.
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy