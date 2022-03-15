ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Venezuela's government seeks to widen talks to include more groups

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqSPM_0egEiSov00
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a ceremony to mark the anniversary of Hugo Chavez's initial coup attempt in 1992, in Caracas, Venezuela February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

CARACAS, March 15 (Reuters) - The government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is seeking meetings with political and business groups, and unions, among others, so that they can join negotiations alongside opposition politicians led by Juan Guaido, it said on Tuesday.

Jorge Rodriguez, president of the ruling party-dominated National Assembly and leader of the government's delegation in negotiations, said they would seek meetings with various sectors following Maduro's instructions, who last week called for talks to be more "inclusive."

Rodriguez did not mention a return to talks established in Mexico last August, which were suspended by the government following the extradition to the United States of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, a close Maduro ally. read more

The opposition maintains that it appoints its delegates, not the ruling party. Since 2020 the opposition has complained that the ruling party has established another opposition more to its liking by bringing together deputies that were expelled from a number of political organizations for corruption.

These deputies deny the allegations and now sit in Venezuela's National Assembly, with Rodriguez arguing they have the right to take part in talks.

The South American country is gripped in a long-running political and economic crisis that has led to the migration of more than 5 million people since at least 2017, according to UN data, while Maduro's government blames the economic collapse on U.S. sanctions.

Reporting by Vivian Sequera Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Alex Saab
The Independent

Hero of Russian Federation resigns with damning note denouncing Putin’s ‘slaughter of Slavic brothers’

A highly decorated former Russian test pilot has delivered a dramatic criticism of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and his war on “brotherly Slavic people”.Over the course of three decades, Alexander Garnaev flew for the airforce of the Soviet Union and then as a test pilot for experimental prototypes of the MiG-29M fighter jet. In 1998, he was made a Hero of the Russian Federation, one of the country’s highest honours. This week he dramatically criticised the Russian leader, posting on social media a letter of resignation from his position a chairman of the board of  the Club of Heroes,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#President Of Venezuela#Government Of Venezuela#Crisis In Venezuela#Venezuelan#National Assembly#Colombian#South American#Un
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Reuters

Mexico president rejects suggestion U.S. could ask it for oil

MEXICO CITY, March 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he did not expect the United States to seek more oil from Mexico, and said market turmoil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine showed he was right to pursue energy self-sufficiency. Speaking at a regular news...
INDUSTRY
San Francisco Chronicle

Ukraine just suffered an unheralded casualty in its war with Russia

As I write this, Russian troops reportedly are moving north through the Odessa oblast, or region, toward the river Kodyma, along which sits a town called Balta. This is not new territory for Balta, which like much of Ukraine has been contested over centuries of wars. But in recent years, Balta has actually broken a lot of new ground, at least when it comes to the practice of citizen-centered democracy. In 2016, Balta adopted participatory budgeting, an innovative process — originated in Brazil — in which citizens rather than officials determine their local budget. Balta also gave its young people their own governing council and a decision-making process to influence local policies.
POLITICS
nextbigfuture.com

Ukrainian President Says They Will Get Nuclear Weapons Unless US Protects Them

Ukraine President Zelensky says that Ukraine will go back to having nuclear weapons like they did before 1994 unless the US lives to the guarantees of protection made in the Budapest Memo. Ukraine had 1000 soviet nuclear weapons. What did Ukraine keep that would short cut a return to being a nuclear power. Even with bombers, nuclear weapons can be delivered by other means if one side chose it as means of all out fighting.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy