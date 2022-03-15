ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Chick-fil-A files permit application for new facility in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VUVq_0egEi2CW00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In the midst of its 90-day period to fix its traffic problems before being declared a public nuisance, Chick-fil-A has filed a conditional use permit application for a new location in the unincorporated area between Santa Barbara and Goleta – less than three miles away from the existing building in the city of Santa Barbara's jurisdiction.

The restaurant filed the permit application with the county's Planning and Development Department on Monday, Travis Seawards, the county's Planning and Development division deputy supervisor, confirmed to News Channel 3-12.

In the application, Chick-fil-A proposed the construction of a new 2,504 square-foot quick service restaurant with 50 parking spaces and drive-thru service, Seawards said.

The proposed site is located at 4765 Calle Real – where there is an existing, operational IHOP restaurant.

The permit application proposes demolishing the existing building, according to Seawards.

It was unclear if Chick-fil-A already owns the property or would have to make a private real estate transaction to obtain it.

The permit application comes in the early days of Chick-fil-A's 90-day time frame to fix traffic problems at its State Street location.

The existing restaurant has been the center of community complaints for months as traffic from the drive-thru has caused large traffic back-ups and safety issues.

The Santa Barbara City Council on March 1 gave the restaurant 90 days to remedy the issues before it declares Chick-fil-A a public nuissance.

Chick-fil-A told News Channel 3-12 that the new proposed location is not intended to replace the existing State Street location, and that that restaurant is "actively working" with the city on traffic mitigation efforts.

"We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service, and we’re happy to confirm that we’re exploring an additional location in the Santa Barbara community," Chick-fil-A, Inc. sent in a statement to News Channel 3-12.

In order for the application to be accepted, the project would have to meet a specific set of findings, including, but not limited to, neighborhood compatibility and neighborhood impacts, Seawards said.

Once the project is reviewed and found to have met all the requirements, it would go before the Planning and Development Department for full approval at a public hearing.

Seawards said that there is no exact timeline for how long it takes for an application to move through the permitting process, as it varies depending on how responsive the applicant is.

The post Chick-fil-A files permit application for new facility in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Parking restrictions for Goleta neighborhoods return ahead of Isla Vista’s Deltopia

Parking restrictions for certain Goleta neighborhoods are returning in preparation for Deltopia, Isla Vista's unsanctioned street party that takes place every year upon the return of students for UC Santa Barbara's spring quarter. The post Parking restrictions for Goleta neighborhoods return ahead of Isla Vista’s Deltopia appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

2 years and counting: Santa Barbara business owner says the state is giving up on her

For nearly two years, the NewsChannel 3 Tipline has reported on the problems at the California Employment Development Department, better known as the EDD. We’ve helped a lot of people. Sadly, this story is not one of them. The post 2 years and counting: Santa Barbara business owner says the state is giving up on her appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Santa Barbara County, CA
Restaurants
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Santa Barbara County, CA
Food & Drinks
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Food & Drinks
News Channel 3-12

Four Santa Barbara County cities move to mediation with Sheriff’s cost proposal

City officials said that the four cities are aligned in their position that the cost increases proposed by the SB County Sheriff’s Office in the last two years are not justified or sustainable nor are projected costs for the future. The post Four Santa Barbara County cities move to mediation with Sheriff’s cost proposal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unincorporated Area#Food Drink#Ihop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Channel 3-12

Sergio’s Furniture increases sales despite high prices

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Sergio Diaz of Sergio’s Furniture is still seeing prices rising since its reopening in 2020. As Sergio Diaz of Sergios Furniture well knows, prices in the furniture industry have skyrocketed throughout the pandemic. The owner believes the rising prices of furniture are largely caused by increased prices in fuel, shipping and The post Sergio’s Furniture increases sales despite high prices appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Carpinteria City Council unanimously votes in favor of skate park bid

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a skate park construction project by accepting the city's one and only bid. The city received and approved the $2,089,242 bid from Lash Construction of Santa Barbara. The money will be used to build a park designed by Dreamland Skateparks out of Oregon. The The post Carpinteria City Council unanimously votes in favor of skate park bid appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy