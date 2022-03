People who suffer from severe Covid-19 symptoms are more likely to have long-term mental health problems, a new study suggests.Higher rates of depression and anxiety have been found in people who were “bedridden” with Covid-19 for more than seven days last year, according to a study published in The Lancet. Scientists, drawing on data from 247,249 people across the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, found that people with coronavirus who were not admitted to hospital were more likely to experience symptoms of depression up to 16 months after diagnosis, compared to those never infected.However, over 16 months,...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO