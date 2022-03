Applications open this week for a guaranteed income program in CA. The program will send out $1,000 checks for 17 months. The applications opened on Friday, February 25, and will close on Sunday, March 6. After that, people will start getting approved for the guaranteed income program. However, only a few people will be able to get it. The program is only open for 25 people, which will be selected at random. The first payments will be sent out on April 15.

