SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department continued its search Thursday for clues that could help them crack not one — but two — recent unsolved homicides. Officers say it's still too early to say whether the deaths of the two women are related, but efforts are underway to find their killer or killers. This week, detectives collected evidence and spoke with more possible witnesses, while following up on dozens of leads.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO