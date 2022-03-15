ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

USD tabs Peterson as next men’s basketball head coach

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4GcJ_0egEgovv00

VERMILLION, S.D.— The University of South Dakota athletic department held a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Dome Club to announce Eric Peterson as the next head men’s basketball coach.

Peterson returns to South Dakota where he served as an assistant to Craig Smith for four seasons from 2014-18. The Coyotes won their first Summit League title in year three during the 2016-17 season and won 26 games while advancing to the championship game of the Summit League Tournament during the 2017-18 campaign.

Peterson has remained on Smith’s staff through three seasons at Utah State and this past season at Utah. Utah State won one Mountain West regular season title, two Mountain West tournament titles and qualified for the NCAA tournament all three seasons with Peterson on staff. He was also instrumental in the development of Neemias Queta, who has logged 10 games with the Sacramento Kings this season. Queta was an AP All-America honorable mention honoree for the Aggies.

The Coyotes will be Peterson’s second head coaching position. He was the athletic director and head men’s basketball coach at Williston State College in western North Dakota for two seasons from 2012-14. In that time, the Tetons were 52-15 with a 2014 Mon-Dak Conference championship and a 2013 Region XIII championship. He coached two NJCAA All-Americans and was named Region XIII and Mon-Dak Coach of the Year.

Peterson served as an assistant coach at Williston from 2005-09. He spent two years at MSU-Moorhead from 2009-11 before returning to Williston to serve as athletic director and head coach.

Peterson hails from West Salem, Wisconsin, and graduated from UW-La Crosse in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education. He earned a master’s degree at USD in 2016 in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in sports management and education.

Peterson and his wife, Lindsey, have a daughter, Flynn, and three sons, Isaiah, Briggs and Bowen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
The Spun

Report: SEC Basketball Coach Will Be Fired On Thursday

SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
York News-Times

Nebraska coaches gambled that they might play Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament — and hit the ground running

After the brackets are revealed for the NCAA Tournament, the countdown begins for a team’s first game in the event. With that in mind, the assistant coaches for the Nebraska women’s team used some time last week — when the team didn’t have any games — to start watching some of the teams the Huskers might be matched up against in the tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Aggies are dancing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – March Madness is now in full swing as the first round of the NCAA tournament began on Thursday. The NMSU Aggies took part in the action taking on five seed UCONN. New Mexico State got the upset winning 70-63. Meanwhile the Lobo women’s team is coming off a win in the NIT […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Peterson
NBCMontana

MSU women's basketball prepares for matchup with No. 1 Stanford

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Sunday was a day for celebration as the announcement was made that Montana State women’s basketball will face Stanford in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but now the ladies are back to work. MSU head coach Tricia Binford knows what her squad needs...
STANFORD, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Us Dollar#Usd#Vermillion#S D#The Dome Club#Coyotes#Summit League#Utah State#The Sacramento Kings#Ap#Aggies#Williston State College#Njcaa#All Americans#Mon Dak Coach Of
KFOX 14

NMSU gears up to face UConn in first round of NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University men's basketball team is gearing up to face the University of Connecticut in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Buffalo, New York. The 12th-seeded Aggies tangle with fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked UConn in a West Region first-round showdown. UConn (23-9), which has...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

X’s bring back fan-favorite Nate Samson for 2022 season

Sioux City, IA (March 16th, 2022) — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the signing of INF Nate Samson to a 2022 American Association Contract.  2022 will be Samson’s 17th season of professional baseball and his seventh with the Explorers.  Samson’s 2021 campaign was cut short by an ankle injury suffered against the Houston Apollos on July […]
MLB
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy