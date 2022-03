DETROIT, Mich. – It is time for the main event, as four members of the West Virginia University wrestling team head to Detroit, Michigan, to outlast 33 other grapplers in their respective weight classes at the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, in front of 18,000 people packed inside the Little Caesars Arena, on March 17-19. “It’s awesome that there are going to be fans,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “A lot of these kids haven’t really wrestled in front of 15, 17, 18,000 people, so I want them to compete hard and enjoy it.”

