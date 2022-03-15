ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Construction to begin in Beckley next week on storm water and sewer pipes

By Rivers Upchurch
 2 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Beckley Sanitary board received approval for a $1.2 million project to upgrade stormwater and sewer infrastructure.

The project will take place in the City Avenue area of Beckley. The upgrades will directly affect roughly 100 homes and 8 businesses.

Environmental Specialist Luke Stevens with the Beckley Sanitary Board says replacing old pipes and infrastructure doesn’t just help the people that use them, but it helps keep the whole water system clean.

“When we upgrade both sewage and stormwater infrastructure, what we’re doing is removing potential sources of water pollution,” Stevens told 59News. “When older systems are overwhelmed in the midst of stormwater flow, that can push water pollution into receiving streams.”

Construction on the project starts next week and is expected to be finished by the fall of this year.

