Kettering police ID man in package theft video; Rule out as suspect
KETTERING — UPDATE @ 7:45 a.m.:
Kettering Police Department said on their social media that the man has been identified.
KPD also said the man is no longer a suspect in connection to a package stolen off of a porch.
INITIAL REPORT:
The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.
Police released video footage of a man suspected in stealing a package from the porch of a house.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Officer Lang at 937-296-2555.
