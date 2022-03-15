Kettering police ID man in package theft video; Rule out as suspect

KETTERING — UPDATE @ 7:45 a.m.:

Kettering Police Department said on their social media that the man has been identified.

KPD also said the man is no longer a suspect in connection to a package stolen off of a porch.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Kettering Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

Police released video footage of a man suspected in stealing a package from the porch of a house.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Officer Lang at 937-296-2555.

