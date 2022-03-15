ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lawmakers vote to eliminate tax on diapers for 1 year

By Dave Elias
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have voted to cut families a break and eliminate the tax on diapers and some kids clothing for one year.

Anyone who has purchased diapers knows how expensive they can be.

Alina Holly said she goes through 150 diapers a month.

“It cost me anywhere between $75 and $150 a month…especially if you want to get the good brands,” Holly said.

A box of the so-called “good” brands can cost you more than $30 for 60 diapers — and that’s before taxes.

“I wish there was more out there to help single mothers,” said Kenya Armstrong.

Parents can expect to go through 3,000 diapers a year at an average of eight diapers a day.

State lawmakers voted to eliminate the tax for the next year. They’re waiting for Governor DeSantis to sign the bill, which he has indicated he will do.

The tax break would begin in July and continue through June of 2023.

State Representative Anna Eskamani sponsored the bill and wants more.

“My hope is when we come back next session we can make it permanent and expand it to seniors and elderly,” Eskamani said.

The state will also eliminate taxes on clothing and shoes for kids under the age of five.

“Well it adds up. You figure you shop for two or three kids and you buy shoes too. They’re very expensive. That’s going to add up for a family,” said Debbie Fike, who owns ‘Once Upon A Child,’ which sells gently-used children’s clothes.

Fike said she sees more families looking to save as prices everywhere rise.

Fort Myers, FL
