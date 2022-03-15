Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival cancellation impacts local business

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After the past two years with COVID-19, officials with the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival were excited to come back stronger than ever. But the weather had a different plan.

Local businesses throughout the area were devastated by the cancellation again of the event, with some businesses struggling without the festival more than others. Jerry Patel is the owner of the Lighthouse Inn and Suites. He said that there were many booking cancellations at the hotel due to the festival being canceled.

“We were expecting to the sold out … I think Friday night and Saturday night, and the majority of rooms on Sunday,” said Patel. “And we ended up just having about 20 to 30% for that particular weekend.”

But other businesses thrived, even with the festival being cancelled.

“I do think that like, it benefited us in a way,” said Kyndall Collins, an employee at The Growler Craft Beer and Wine Bar.

Collins said that with the festival being called off, it actually drew more people to the bar.

“We haven’t had the festival for three years or so … so people were looking forward to it,” said Collins. “I think that they were already planning on doing something, and even though it got you know, canceled, people decided to just go to the bars instead and maybe go out to eat and you know, support all the local businesses.”

One restaurant wasn’t able to utilize all they had prepared.

“We use previous year’s numbers as projections and make plans. And those, you know, those, projections go into the amount of food that we ordered, the amount of beer that we order, and all those things. Obviously, we didn’t hit those projections,” said Julian Johns, manager for Rucker Johns.

Johns said that even though business wasn’t as busy as usual, overall it was a steady day.

“All things considered, considering the event was canceled, considering how bad the weather was, we still had a really good day,” said Johns.

He said he predicts next year will be a record year for the town and its business overall.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.