Raleigh County, WV

Raleigh County Commission approves $21.5 million in grants for Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Commission reviewed two grants slated for the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

The Raleigh County Memorial Airport received $10 million from the United States Economic Development Administration and another $10 million from The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to repave the runway.

In addition, the NRGRDA gave 1.5 million to help Klockner Pentaplast expand its business by building an access road to the company’s facility.

“It will produce 100 new jobs,” said Raleigh County Commission President Dave Tolliver. “And obviously, we’re looking at all the jobs possible that we can get here.”

Klockner Pentaplast’s location will focus on manufacturing restaurant supplies such as cups, plates, and silverware.

WVNS

WVNS

