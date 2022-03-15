ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

25-year-old woman killed in Wrentham crash

By Gwen Egan
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23f7zQ_0egEdlFX00
One person was killed when their car slammed into a tractor-trailer unit on Route 1 North in Wrentham at approxiately 3:50 a.m. Tuesday. Route 1 was closed in both directions for investigation and cleanup. Mark Stockwell/Sun Chronicle

A 25-year-old woman was killed in an early-morning car crash in Wrentham on Tuesday.

Wrentham police arrived at the scene of a crash on Route 1 at 3:53 a.m near High Rock Road to find the 25-year-old woman still inside her Ford Fusion. Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred between a Ford Fusion and tractor-trailer truck. At the time of the accident, the 32-year-old operator of the tractor-trailer was “extremely shaken” and attempted to help at the scene, according to a statement by Wrentham police on Facebook.

A preliminary investigation indicates the accident was caused when the Ford Focus was traveling south along Route 1, drifted across the centerline, and collided with the tractor-trailer headed north.

Route 1 was briefly closed in both directions following the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 5

Jacqulina Saputo Schindler
1d ago

My heart aches for this families loss!😭🙏 My daughter was recently in an accident.. it’s every parents worst nightmare. Life is truly so precious

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

RI man dies in I-95 car crash in Foxborough

It is unclear what caused the crash. A 27-year-old Rhode Island man was killed in a car crash on Route 95 in Foxborough Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Police reported Thursday. State Police said that at 9:25 a.m., emergency services, police, and firefighters responded to a single-car crash on Route 95...
ACCIDENTS
Boston

1 dead after Haverhill multi-family house fire

Another person was hospitalized. A multi-family house fire in Haverhill Wednesday night left one person dead and another hospitalized. Firefighters responded to the blaze on Pilling Street around 10:30 p.m., Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy told WHDH. Upon arrival, crews discovered fire on the ground level and heavy smoke, Tarpy said.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Boston police release sketch of Brighton break-in suspect

A Brighton woman reportedly awoke to find a man watching her sleep early Tuesday morning. Boston Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in a Brighton break-in early Tuesday morning. At around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning a woman in Brighton awoke to find a strange man,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
Wrentham, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Wrentham, MA
Woonsocket, RI
Accidents
Wrentham, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Woonsocket, RI
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
State
Rhode Island State
Boston

Suspect car in 3 hit-and-runs stopped in Boston

Police said the female driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The car that Brookline police said was involved in three hit-and-runs over the course of an hour on Monday morning has been located, according to authorities. The vehicle was stopped Monday night in Boston, according to state...
BROOKLINE, MA
Boston

Tennessee man arrested with 11 handguns at South Station, police say

John Pierre, 25, purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing them in the Boston area, according to authorities. Boston police seized 11 handguns at South Station on Monday from a Tennessee man, who they allege purchased the firearms out of state and was planning on illegally distributing the weapons locally.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion
Boston

Teacher shot outside Boston school ID’d; DA addresses students

The teacher and the student are said to have suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. A teacher and a student were shot and injured in the TechBoston Academy parking lot in Dorchester on Tuesday. Police were called to 9 Peacevale Road — the parking lot — around 5:40 p.m., according to WCVB. The...
Boston

N.H. woman, 22, dies in Florida boat accident

Lindsay Partridge was on vacation when the incident happened off Boca Raton. A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman died after she was reportedly thrown from a boat while on vacation in Florida. Lindsay Partridge was on a boat about 150 yards off Boca Raton on Sunday when a wave struck the...
GROTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston

Teacher and student shot outside Dorchester school

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A teacher and a student were shot outside a Dorchester school early Tuesday evening, Boston police report. Boston Superintendent-in-chief Gregory Long said during a press conference that Boston police responded to the parking lot of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester around 5:40 p.m. for a report that two people were shot.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston police investigating after pedestrian struck by car

The victim is in stable condition following the Friday night crash, police said. The Boston Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in the city on Friday night. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tremont Street and Hammond Street, according...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Commuter Rail train hits pedestrian in Natick

The person was taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. A Commuter Rail train hit a pedestrian Monday morning on East Central Street in Natick. The Natick Fire Department posted on Facebook Monday to report the crash, saying that one person was taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition has not been released.
NATICK, MA
Boston

Activist Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband are facing federal fraud charges, prosecutors say

The founders of Violence In Boston allegedly used donations to the nonprofit on personal expenses, such as travel, restaurants, and nail salons. A federal grand jury has indicted Monica Cannon-Grant, a high-profile local activist in Boston’s racial justice movement, and her husband on allegations they defrauded donors of the nonprofit they founded, Violence In Boston; committed unemployment fraud; and lied to a mortgage lender, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy