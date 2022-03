ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he'd like to keep the Washington Commanders in his state, but he won't be getting into a bidding war with Virginia. We know where Virginia stands as far as the fight to land the Commanders' stadium - plans for three locations and an extensive "Commanders' city"-style were uncovered last week by WUSA9. The commonwealth is considering using $1.2 billion in bonds to build a new stadium.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO