The Humane Society is asking you to be on the lookout for a white pit bull terrier that went missing following a crash in New Orleans. Dewitt Madison reportedly ran out of gas on March 4th while traveling on the GNO Bridge around 10:00 p.m. His vehicle was then rear-ended by a speeding vehicle. Madison says police told him the driver was driving more than 110 miles per hour and did not survive the crash. His emotional service pet, Bullet, was also in his vehicle and has not been found.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO